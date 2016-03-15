Wendell Neal has had a life-long fascination with weather since riding out the storm in the basement of his childhood home during the Super Outbreak of 1974.

He began his storm chasing career in 1980, strictly as a hobby. Since then, Wendell has seen more than 50 tornadoes and is also actively involved in the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN Program.

Follow Wendell on Facebook

Wendell has been a member of the News On 6 WARN Team since 2013. Wendell says it’s truly been a privilege to be a part of the best weather team in the business!

When he’s not tracking storms, Wendell enjoys photography, amateur radio, watching NASCAR, hunting, fishing and firearms training.