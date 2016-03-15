JD McManus has had a passion for extreme weather his whole life. His love for weather includes all forms, not just severe weather, but JD says after seeing his first tornado he was hooked.

JD has tracked storms of all types, including blizzards, hurricanes, thunder snow and he’s even witnessed twin tornadoes. One of the most enjoyable parts of storm tracking for him is knowing he’s helping others and saving lives.

Follow JD on Facebook

When he’s not tracking storms, JD is joking with his customers at the oldest drive-in in the oldest town in Oklahoma.