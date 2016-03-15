Von Castor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Von Castor

Storm Tracker Von Castor Storm Tracker Von Castor

Von Castor has been tracking storms for News On 6 dating back to the Jim Giles era. He joined KOTV in 2003 and has witnessed some of the most extreme weather imaginable.

Von started his chasing career alongside his older brother, Val, in the spring of 1986 when both were still pursuing their college degrees.  That spring they witnessed a super cell thunderstorm that eventually produced a tornado in central Oklahoma.

Von's most memorable chase was the devastating 2013 Moore EF5 tornado.  He tracked, reported and eventually aided in rescue and cleanup following the killer storm.

Von has also tracked and reported on several of the most devastating recent hurricanes. He and Darren Stephens have tracked most of the gulf hurricanes in the last 12 years including Katrina, Wilma, Rita and Ike.

Von is a native Oklahoman, born in Ardmore and raised in Tulsa. He graduated from Eastwood High School in the spring of 1983 and went on to obtain his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1989. He resides in Muskogee with his wife, Kimberly.  They are active members of First Baptist Church along with their five children, Hillary, Haleigh, Kalen, Colby, Jaron and one grandchild, Cale.

When Von is not pursuing severe weather he enjoys hunting, fishing, golf and shooting sports and landscape photography.

Follow Von on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on Newson6.com

  • Contact Us

    Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.

  • Facebook

    Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.

  • Twitter

    Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.