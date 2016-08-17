Dream Project Has OK Man's Lawn Looking Like Shipyard - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Dream Project Has OK Man's Lawn Looking Like Shipyard

Posted: Updated:
Officially, it’s a 74-foot steel hulled, Junk rigged cargo motor sailer. Unofficially, it's a dream. Officially, it’s a 74-foot steel hulled, Junk rigged cargo motor sailer. Unofficially, it's a dream.
"My dream is to operate this boat for research, and drivers and marine archeologists for free," Doug Jackson said. "My dream is to operate this boat for research, and drivers and marine archeologists for free," Doug Jackson said.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Sometimes we get an idea to build something really big but we’re not really sure how to go about doing it.

Well, one Oklahoma man’s advice is to just start. That’s what Doug Jackson did with a project so big, you can’t even see his house.

Officially, it’s a 74-foot steel hulled, Junk rigged cargo motor sailor. Unofficially it's a dream.

"My dream is to operate this boat for research, and divers and marine archeologists for free," Jackson said.

One of the most asked questions is, where is he going to put it in the water. His answer is the Port of Catoosa, and his plan's pretty simple.

"Pick it up, put it on a trailer, take it 16 miles and a crane drops it in the drink," Jackson said.

He’s been at this for the last four or five years. He readily admits he doesn't have all the skills to do everything but said Tulsa is loaded with people who do, and they share.

Over the years people from all over the country and around the world have come to town to help.

"I think there was 88 last time I looked," Jackson said.

People learn about it online and want to be a part of it. In fact, while we were there, a family from Iowa came to visit.

He’s not sure when he’ll be done; but right now, he’s not worried about the end, he’s more focused on what’s next.

You can keep up with Jackson here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.