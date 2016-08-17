Dream Project Has OK Man's Lawn Looking Like Shipyard

"My dream is to operate this boat for research, and drivers and marine archeologists for free," Doug Jackson said.

Sometimes we get an idea to build something really big but we’re not really sure how to go about doing it.

Well, one Oklahoma man’s advice is to just start. That’s what Doug Jackson did with a project so big, you can’t even see his house.

Officially, it’s a 74-foot steel hulled, Junk rigged cargo motor sailor. Unofficially it's a dream.

"My dream is to operate this boat for research, and divers and marine archeologists for free," Jackson said.

One of the most asked questions is, where is he going to put it in the water. His answer is the Port of Catoosa, and his plan's pretty simple.

"Pick it up, put it on a trailer, take it 16 miles and a crane drops it in the drink," Jackson said.

He’s been at this for the last four or five years. He readily admits he doesn't have all the skills to do everything but said Tulsa is loaded with people who do, and they share.

Over the years people from all over the country and around the world have come to town to help.

"I think there was 88 last time I looked," Jackson said.

People learn about it online and want to be a part of it. In fact, while we were there, a family from Iowa came to visit.

He’s not sure when he’ll be done; but right now, he’s not worried about the end, he’s more focused on what’s next.

You can keep up with Jackson here.