Veronica Winters, Promotion Manager

Veronica Winters, born and raised in Tulsa, OK, is an enthusiastic, dedicated and hardworking leader.

Veronica graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She has spent years honing her marketing and advertising skills in the entertainment industry, both in Los Angeles and Tulsa. Her 20+ years of living in Tulsa, has resulted in vast knowledge of her community and immense pride in her home town.

Most recently, Veronica has facilitated marketing campaigns in Tulsa’s entertainment industry and continues to succeed in her promotional involvement. Her creativity, positive attitude, and strong work ethic make a great addition to any project, event or promotion. She is extremely happy to be a part of the News On 6 family.