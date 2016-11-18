Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

A Tulsa County District Court jury found a 35-year-old Tulsa man guilty Thursday for the 2011 sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl, according to court documents.

The jury recommended Adam Clayton Zilm serve 36 years for the sexual abuse charge.

Zilm was charged with one count of sexual assault in July 2012 after the victim reported the abuse to a next-door neighbor, according to court records.

Zilm was babysitting the victim while her mother was at work, court records state.

The victim told neighbors and police that Zilm was giving her a massage on his bed when the abuse occurred, and she ran to report it as soon as he fell asleep, court records state.

Zilm posted $50,000 bond shortly after being arrested July 12, 2012, and has been free on bond since then, according to court documents.