Police: Man Shot In Head During Tulsa Robbery Attempt

Image of the scene of the shooting.

Tulsa Police are looking for two men who shot another man while trying to rob him Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment parking lot near 33rd and Mingo at about 3:40 p.m. on December 21, 2016.

Police said the robbers shot the victim in the head, then ran into a creek bed.

Officers said the robbers may have gone into another apartment complex. Police did not release descriptions of the two men.

The victim was talking with first responders as they treated him and took him to a hospital.