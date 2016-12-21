Lori Fullbright Seeks Owner Of 1948 Wedding Ring Found At Tulsa Grocery Store

We're on a mission tonight to reunite a wedding ring from 1948 with its rightful owner.

An employee found a ring at the Reasor's Store at 41st and Garnett and she handed it over to News On 6 Reporter Lori Fullbright.

The employee found the ring by register 10, on the shelf next to the candy where they sell the Chapstick, sitting on a black shelf. She took it home to her parents, who called Lori.

"I can't reach everybody out there so I went to the next best thing, to you," said Brandy Ryzak.

Ryzak was quite moved when her daughter brought home the ring, especially when they saw the inscription inside, December 19, 1948, nearly 70 years old.

Ryzak has been married 20 years and can't imagine losing her ring.

"I'd be sobbing. I'd be crying, wondering where my ring was. I'd just be totally lost without it," Ryzak said.

Upon closer inspection, initials can be seen inscribed inside.

"I'd like to see it get back to its original owner and know they're happy and not worried frantic about it," said Haley Ryzak, who found the ring.

Lori Fullbright took the ring to Moody's Jewelry.

The jewelers saw two sets of initials and the date. The second set of initials is GW. The first set is harder to read but they narrowed it down to a couple of choices.

Moody's shined the ring up and put the ring in a box.

Lori called the Tulsa County court clerk and they are searching marriage records from that date with those initials, and she said she'd love to get it back to its owner before Christmas.