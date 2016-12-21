Two Dead, One In Custody After Eufaula Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Two Dead, One In Custody After Eufaula Fire

Posted: Updated:
Trevor Armstrong came out with a shotgun after a standoff. Trevor Armstrong came out with a shotgun after a standoff.
Police found two men dead in a mobile home. Police found two men dead in a mobile home.
EUFAULA, Oklahoma -

Deputies arrested a man early Thursday after a standoff and fatal fire at a mobile home community near Eufaula.

The man is identified as 34-year-old Trevor Armstrong.

McIntosh County Sheriff's deputies and Eufaula firefighters were called to the home in the Bridgeport East community just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Neighbors told News On 6 they heard people yelling at each other followed by gunshots. When they looked outside, they saw the home on fire.

Inside the burned mobile home, firefighters found the bodies of two people. Deputies say the state Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating and they have not released the victims' identities.

Deputies located Armstrong in a nearby home and after a nearly three-hour standoff, they arrested him when he came outside holding a shotgun.

Armstrong has a lengthy history of convictions on drug and firearms charges. He has also served time for burglary, records show.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

    More >>

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

    More >>

  • Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>
    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.