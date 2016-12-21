Two Dead, One In Custody After Eufaula Fire

Trevor Armstrong came out with a shotgun after a standoff.

Deputies arrested a man early Thursday after a standoff and fatal fire at a mobile home community near Eufaula.

The man is identified as 34-year-old Trevor Armstrong.

McIntosh County Sheriff's deputies and Eufaula firefighters were called to the home in the Bridgeport East community just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Neighbors told News On 6 they heard people yelling at each other followed by gunshots. When they looked outside, they saw the home on fire.

Inside the burned mobile home, firefighters found the bodies of two people. Deputies say the state Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating and they have not released the victims' identities.

Deputies located Armstrong in a nearby home and after a nearly three-hour standoff, they arrested him when he came outside holding a shotgun.

Armstrong has a lengthy history of convictions on drug and firearms charges. He has also served time for burglary, records show.