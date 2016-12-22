Tennessee Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash Near Kellyville

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Knoxville, Tennessee man died in a crash involving his truck and an SUV late Wednesday on the Turner Turnpike near Kellyville.

Troopers said in their report, both vehicles were eastbound on the turnpike at the time of the 11:10 p.m. crash.

The OHP says 23-year-old Joshua Romanov was pronounced dead the scene. A passenger in his truck, 26-year-old Elezebeta Romanov of Chattanooga, Tennessee was taken in fair condition to a Tulsa hospital.

Jason Wright, 36, of Tulsa, who was driving the SUV, a 2016 GMC Yukon was not injured.

The OHP says an investigation into the crash continues.