Police Identify Man Found Shot To Death In Okmulgee Home

Okmulgee Police are investigating a shooting death and ask anyone with information to call them. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 after a report of a shooting, Chief Joe Prentice said in a news release.

They got to the home and found a man shot to death. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Kenneth D. Fultz.

He appeared to have been shot twice, police say.

Prentice said his department investigated overnight and interviewed witnesses.

"Although investigators have conducted numerous interviews of potential witnesses, they have not been able to collect enough information to focus on an individual or individual as suspects," he said.

The District 25 Violent Crimes Task Force has joined the investigation, and the medical examiner's office in Tulsa will determine the official cause of death.

The chief had anyone with knowledge of the crime to call the Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.