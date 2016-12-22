OU Softball Seeks Second Straight National Championship In Upcoming Season

OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins gives his thoughts on Lincoln Riley taking over as the head football coach at Oklahoma.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins gives his thoughts on Lincoln Riley taking over as the head football coach at Oklahoma.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.More >>
Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
Terrance Ferguson's family is happy the Thunder drafted him and happy he's returning to Oklahoma.More >>
Terrance Ferguson's family is happy the Thunder drafted him and happy he's returning to Oklahoma.More >>
The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>
The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>