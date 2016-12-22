OU Softball Seeks Second Straight National Championship In Upcoming Season

Season tickets for the 2017 Oklahoma softball season are on sale now. Don’t miss out on the chance to watch the Sooners as they seek a second straight national championship and sixth consecutive Big 12 title.

General admission tickets are available for the 20-game home schedule for $90, or just $4.50 per game. For senior citizens (ages 55+), youth (ages 6-18) and letterwinners, season ticket packages start at just $70, or just $3.50 per game.

Due to the overwhelming support of Sooners fans, reserved seat season tickets have already sold out. To inquire about available season tickets for this season please call the Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424.

All season ticket holders (limit one per account) will receive a commemorative ring in honor of the Sooners’ national championship with their season tickets.

The 2016 home schedule begins on March 3 with a doubleheader against Northwestern State and Evansville, while Iowa State comes to Norman for the Big 12 home opener on March 31. Other highlights on the home schedule include visits from Tulsa (March 8), Mississippi State (March 24), Baylor (April 21-23) and Oklahoma State (May 5).

Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling 405-325-2424 or (800)-456-GoOU.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Jan. 30.