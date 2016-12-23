GRDA Offers $5,000 Reward Over Stroud Power Outage

The Grand River Dam Authority is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a vehicle which caused a power outage in Stroud on Wednesday, December 21st.

GRDA's police department says the incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. just west of Stroud. In a news release, the utility says a vehicle struck a guy wire on a GRDA transmission pole tied to the line feeding electricity to the city of Stroud. The collision severed the wire causing damage to two poles, as well as a grass fire and a power outage.

12/21/2016 Related Story: Downed Power Lines Causing Power Outage In Stroud

The GRDA and the City of Stroud repaired the damage at 3 a.m. on Thursday, December 22nd.

If you can identify the truck and driver involved, call GRDA Police at 918-256-0911. Callers can remain anonymous.