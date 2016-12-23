January 9th Trial Set For Tulsa Man Charged With Killing Pregnan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

January 9th Trial Set For Tulsa Man Charged With Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 27-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend a month before she would give birth is set to stand trial right after the holidays.

More than four years after the double homicide, attorneys on both sides say they're ready for a jury to hear the details of the case when the trial begins January 9th, 2017. 

The trial will take four years after the crime. Prosecutors say it took that long to get the evidence they need, but the suspect's attorney said they've got the wrong man.

Kenneth Hopkins is accused of shooting his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Marshay Wesson, in June of 2012 and faces two charges of first-degree murder.

Hopkins’ attorney, Patrick Adams said, "The child that passed away in this case, that's Mr. Hopkins' son. Mr. Hopkins never got the true opportunity to grieve. The family never got the true opportunity to grieve and it's terrible."

Hopkins' mother, aunt, grandmother and sister showed up in court Friday, watching as he sat quietly in handcuffs. He's been in the Tulsa County Jail since March, after being moved from a federal prison in Kansas where he’s serving time for gang-related crimes.

Adams said the case should’ve been handled within 120 days and asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to drop the case because of that - the court disagreed. 

Adams argues the state's evidence against Hopkins is not strong enough.

"This case was so weak they didn't have enough evidence to file it for years, and then all of a sudden they decide to file it. the case was weak then, it's weak now, and it's gonna be weak in front of a jury," he said.

Adams is focused on the new year and said Hopkins is not only innocent but believes the killer will show up in court during the trial.

"The primary suspect, in my opinion, is a witness for the state," he said.

Prosecutors said phone records show the night Wesson died, she agreed to meet Hopkins in the same place she was later found dead.

Now, after more than four years since the murders, this case will finally go to trial next month.

