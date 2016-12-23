OSU Football: Specialists Talking Points As Alamo Bowl Approaches

Oklahoma State has played only one game since Thanksgiving, so to get the juices going again, here are some talking points on the Cowboy specialists entering the Valero Alamo Bowl against Colorado on Dec. 29.



An All-America candidate and semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award presented to America's top punter, Zach Sinor leads all FBS punters with 61.5 percent of his punts being downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Despite punting only 52 times on the season, Sinor's 32 punts downed inside the 20 rank among the best in the nation. Thanks largely to Sinor's ability to target punt with hang time, Oklahoma State ranks fifth nationally by allowing only 21 punt return yards this season. He is the central reason why OSU ranks second in the nation by limiting opponents to 1.4 yards per punt return.



In OSU's win over TCU, Sinor killed all three of his punts inside of TCU's own 20-yard line, and the Frogs' average starting field position after Sinor's punts was their own 6-yard line. Sinor completely neutralized TCU's KaVonte Turpin, one of the nation's best return men. Turpin entered the contest averaging a staggering 28.8 yards per punt return, but thanks to Sinor's precision and hang time, Turpin finished with two returns for minus-eight yards. Against OU, Sinor didn't allow a single return on six punts and he downed three inside the 20-yard line with a long of 58 yards.



A four-year starter, Oklahoma State kicker Ben Grogan has made 23 of his last 28 field goal attempts and 14 of his last 17. Grogan broke Dan Bailey's school record for career points this year, as well as his record for most PATs made and attempted. With eight points against OU, Grogan's season total for points scored sits at 109. He is the first player in OSU history to post four straight seasons with at least 100 points scored, and he's one of only two active players who can make that claim. Grogan is just the second player in Big 12 history with that career accomplishment, as he joins Aaron Jones of Baylor, who did it from 2010-13.



A look at where Grogan ranks among the NCAA's active career scoring leaders:



NCAA Active Career Scoring Leaders

1. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State - 494

2. Jake Elliott, Memphis - 438

3. Ben Grogan, Oklahoma State - 425

4. Andy Phillips, Utah - 413

5. Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State - 396