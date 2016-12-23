Tulsa Volunteers Deliver Meals-In-A-Bag To Those In Need - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Volunteers Deliver Meals-In-A-Bag To Those In Need

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some of Oklahoma’s own are working to make sure people in need will have plenty of food for Christmas.

Several Tulsa volunteers joined the nonprofit CGM to hand out the meals-in-a-bag Thursday.

Each bag includes baking hens, yams, mac and cheese, green beans and more.

Organizers said it’s about showcasing the Christmas spirit and lifting up our community.

"We're helping people who are economically challenged this season. They need help and we're here to help. Everyone do their part and we'll be a whole lot better as a community," said CGM president, Toni Washington.

The Walmart Foundation funds The Meals-In-A-Bag program.

