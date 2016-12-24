Foggy And Warm With Chance For Storms On Christmas Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Foggy And Warm With Chance For Storms On Christmas Day

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After the fog burns off late Saturday morning expect a low cloud deck to stick around for most of the day Saturday.

In some spots, that cloud deck could break apart and we might see some sunshine on Saturday. 

Highs on Saturday will reach very close to 60. Tulsa is expected to top out at 59 with a light southeast wind. 

Winds will pick up in the evening and become breezy.  Low level moisture will be increasing and fog or drizzle will redevelop this evening and overnight tonight.  Be careful driving. 

Some fog should linger into our Christmas morning, so if you're traveling early Sunday you'll still be dealing with lowered visibility and drizzle. 

Temperatures will hold steady Saturday evening in the mid-50's and then start to actually climb back to 59 by midnight. 

Sunday will be very warm and windy. Things should be quiet across eastern Oklahoma through lunch time. Winds will be out of the south at around 20 to 35 mph. 

Scattered showers will be possible as a line of storms will move into eastern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. The threat for strong damaging winds will be high. Afternoon temperatures on Christmas Day in the upper 60's and low 70's. 

The system will then move into western Arkansas Sunday night. 

Conditions on Monday will be pleasant. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50's. We should stay warmer than normal for most of next week. 

A weak cold front on Wednesday could bring in another round of light rain but chances are slim right now. Cooler air looks to arrive just before our New Year's weekend. 

