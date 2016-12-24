Tulsa Police: Teen High On PCP Arrested On Burglary Complaint

Police arrested a teen who they say appeared to be high on PCP after he had allegedly forced his way into two Tulsa homes early Saturday.

He was identified as 19-year-old Nicodemus Davdov of Broken Arrow.

Just after three a.m. officers were called to the 2300 block of West 49th Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Police said after they took Davdov into custody, he was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be checked out.

Upon his release from the hospital, Nicodemus Davdov was booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Jail records show Davdov is being held on a first-degree burglary complaint with a court appearance set for December 30th.