Tulsa's 'Coffee Bunker' Serves Christmas Meals To Veterans

Tulsa's Coffee Bunker opened Sunday to help veterans and their families fight off loneliness.

Organizers served Christmas meals and Santa Claus stopped by to hand out toys to the veterans' children.

The annual holiday get-together gives veterans a chance to connect with each other, and an opportunity for their families to get to know one another.

"As we grow, it grows with us, and as we see more and more vets that are either in need or just looking for somewhere to go, we end up having a lot more people here," said Scott Blackburn with Coffee Bunker.

The Coffee Bunker helps service members and veterans reintegrate with their families and communities.