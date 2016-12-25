Tulsa Church Makes Christmas A Reality For 150 Kids

Some North Tulsa kids, who may not typically get a Christmas gift, got one Sunday.

Members and volunteers with Real Life Outreach Ministries helped make Christmas a reality for 150 kids.

The organizer said for the last year she's been holding different forms of outreach for children ages 3 to 11.

She said this Christmas, she wants to spread the love, but also help build positive contributors to society.

On Christmas Sunday there's church, but this time, the Real Life Outreach ministries children's church members are the focus.

There's a bible scripture that reads: "Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it."

It's that scripture that children's church ministry coordinator Adairia Watts is adhering to.

"Truly, 3-year-olds can make a difference in the community and in 10 years, yes they can," Watts said.

She hopes showing these children that "people care" can be the first step in transforming them into the positive citizens they can grow up to be.

Watts, along with dozens of others, collected all of the toys and items.

She said last year while working with a group of 40 kids, she learned out of that 40, only two received Christmas gifts.

This year, there are toys for 150 of North Tulsa's children.

"I will beg, borrow and not steal in order to make their Christmas a prosperous one," Watts said.

For many of the children in this program, their parents often struggle to provide 'wants' like toys.

Even in some cases, they may struggle to provide necessities, like electricity.

"One of the things we are giving the kids is a blanket but that's a toy but definitely a need to know item. We are giving hoodies as well because I've seen the children not even have a shirt on when they needed one on," she said.

She said on top of that, each child will get a gift to let them know they are still children.

Watts said in one case, a child asked for a flashlight for Christmas, so they could have lights. The rest of the gifts will be delivered to the children who weren't able to make it to the program.