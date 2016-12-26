Two Men On ATVs Hit Head-On In Open Field Near Mannford - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Men On ATVs Hit Head-On In Open Field Near Mannford

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two men were hurt when they ran into each other while riding ATVs in a field about a mile east of Mannford Sunday night, December 25. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the injury wreck.

Troopers say Robert Bailey and Joseph Teal, both of Mannford, hit head-on around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 264th West Avenue. Bailey, 47, was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable with head and other injuries.

Teal, 42, was treated and released for arm injuries.

A collision report states their condition at the time of the wreck is under investigation. Neither man was wearing a helmet.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
