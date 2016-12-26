Two Men On ATVs Hit Head-On In Open Field Near Mannford

Two men were hurt when they ran into each other while riding ATVs in a field about a mile east of Mannford Sunday night, December 25. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the injury wreck.

Troopers say Robert Bailey and Joseph Teal, both of Mannford, hit head-on around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 264th West Avenue. Bailey, 47, was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable with head and other injuries.

Teal, 42, was treated and released for arm injuries.

A collision report states their condition at the time of the wreck is under investigation. Neither man was wearing a helmet.