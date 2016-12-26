Driver Flips SUV On Tulsa Highway Ramp

A driver was fortunate to escape injury in an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa.

A man driving a Lexus SUV overturned on the off ramp from eastbound Broken Arrow Expressway leading to southbound Highway 169. EMSA and Tulsa Police arrived on scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. December 26., and the highway was closed for more than an hour.

The driver told News On 6 he was going too fast when he went off the road, over-corrected to the other side of the road and flipped his SUV.

The crash left a sea of car parts, glass and tire tracks on the ramp.

It was an emotional moment for the driver, and officers said he's lucky to be alive.

"He could have easily died in the vehicle, but wearing a seat belt - it probably saved his life," said Officer Bradley Pierce.

Despite the badly damaged vehicle and large debris field, he was up walking and said he is OK. TPD said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.