Rogers County Man Sought For Choking, Duct-Taping Girlfriend

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Shannon Richmond photo courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Shannon Richmond photo courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say choked his girlfriend and duct-taped her to the bed. Shannon Richmond may be armed with a knife and has threatened "suicide by cop," according to RCSO.

He may be driving a gray Kia Forte with tag number 626 MPB and heading to Oklahoma City, according to RCSO.

The alleged assault took place early Tuesday morning in the 20000 block of East 410 Road in Chelsea, a news release states. Deputies say the woman was choked unconscious but came to and was able to escape the duct tape, walking to a neighbor's home for help.

"Victim is very disoriented and is unable to write her statement due to injuries," the release states. She is being treated in an area hospital, deputies say.

Department of Corrections records state Richmond is 44, 5'6" and 161 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has a long criminal history with convictions on drug, burglary and arson charges, records show.

If you see the vehicle or know of Richmond's whereabouts, call 911.

