Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chance To Showcase 'Tu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chance To Showcase 'Tulsa Sound'

Posted: Updated:
With true grit, musician Paul Benjaman hauls his own gear, tests his own sound, and sells his own records. With true grit, musician Paul Benjaman hauls his own gear, tests his own sound, and sells his own records.
By next year, Horton Records will have helped 100 area musicians get going. By next year, Horton Records will have helped 100 area musicians get going.
"If you experience it first hand, you're sold on it. It's something that's undeniable," said Horton Records founder, Brian Horton. "If you experience it first hand, you're sold on it. It's something that's undeniable," said Horton Records founder, Brian Horton.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One thing people from outside Green County know Tulsa for is its sound. The Tulsa Sound is a mix of rockabilly, country, blues and rock 'n' roll, made famous by greats like JJ Cale and Leon Russell.

While The 'Tulsa Sound’ had its hey-day in the 50s and 60s, some musicians, and passionate volunteers, are re-igniting the groove and attracting out-of-town attention once again.

With true grit, musician Paul Benjaman hauls his own gear, tests his own sound, and sells his own records.

"I can't believe it, I feel very lucky to be here at this point in time," he said.

Lucky because he's a part of something bigger – The Tulsa Sound – a sound that influenced the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and other rock ‘n’ roll greats.

"If you experience it first hand, you're sold on it. It's something that's undeniable," said Horton Records founder, Brian Horton. "A certain sound, a certain style of music."

Benjaman said, "The guys that were originally part of the Tulsa Sound, they're coming out and they are playing gigs with us and passing us on that lineage and showing us how to do it."

That lineage is also getting rediscovered outside of the area.

Horton said, "That's what people outside of Tulsa have connected to."

The scene here is unique, with many original singers and songwriters.

"We didn't have a lot of industry tell you 'hey, you need to look like this and sound like that,' and that's the same thing we have happening to Tulsa today," Horton said.

It’s allowing for true artistry to take hold.

Horton said, "There is nothing like this going on in other cities - and that means Austin, Nashville, New York, L.A."

The revival is thanks in part to non-profit Horton Records.

"It wouldn't be what it is without him, it really wouldn't be. It really wouldn't be as great," said Benjaman.

Founder Brian Horton helps the artists with recording, booking shows and marketing.

Benjaman said, "Everything he does, he doesn't take a single dime for. He doesn't even charge us for use of toner."

Horton does it all for the love of music; to preserve it and pass it on.

"The live music thing is thriving," he said.

By next year, Horton Records will have helped 100 area musicians get going.

You can find a list of artists and their music here.

And if you’re looking for something to do this New Year's Eve, Paul Benjaman will be playing at Fassler Hall, featuring some of the area's best talent.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.