Tulsa Woman Accused In Stabbing Arrested

Police arrested a 33-year-old Tulsa woman accused of stabbing a man early Wednesday during an argument.

She is identified as Crystal Doby.

Just after 12:30 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 9100 block of East Newton Place.

They arrived to find a man bleeding from a stab wound. Police said the victim identified Doby as the person who had stabbed him. He was taken by EMSA to the hospital in serious condition.

Crystal Doby was taken into custody and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers said there were several minor children in the home at the time. They were turned over to family relatives.