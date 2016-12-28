Tulsa-Area Salvation Army Centers: Credit Cards Hurt Fundraising - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Area Salvation Army Centers: Credit Cards Hurt Fundraising

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
More people are using cards and aren't carrying cash. More people are using cards and aren't carrying cash.
The Salvation Army is looking into solutions, like the DipJar. The Salvation Army is looking into solutions, like the DipJar.
"With the economy, especially in the energy sector, supporters just aren't able to give what they've been able to give in the past," communications director Greg Raskin explained. "With the economy, especially in the energy sector, supporters just aren't able to give what they've been able to give in the past," communications director Greg Raskin explained.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

No doubt you heard the Salvation Army bells this season.

And you might have ignored them — not because you didn't want to give, but because you weren't carrying any cash or coins.

"That's kind of what hurt us in the long run, is that people don't carry cash," explained Lt. David Brittle, who oversees Salvation Army Sand Springs.

Brittle said the Tulsa-area Salvation Army centers set a fundraising goal of $800,000 this December and fell short by about 20 percent.

More people are using cards, Brittle said, and aren't carrying cash.

"Last year we were a little bit behind, Tulsa, area-wide," Brittle said. "This year we're quite a bit behind."

The Salvation Army is looking into solutions, like the DipJar. It's an automated kettle that accepts cards. The local Salvation Army tried out about 50 models this year, hoping they'll solve the fundraising gap in the future.

"All you have to do is dip your card in, pull it out and go," Brittle explained.

Credit cards aren't the only thing keeping people from giving, though. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma noticed a slow holiday season, too, saying the oil-and-gas economy is likely a big factor.

"With the economy, especially in the energy sector, supporters just aren't able to give what they've been able to give in the past," communications director Greg Raskin explained.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provides about 339,000 meals a week to those in Tulsa and surrounding rural areas.

The drop in donations means Oklahoma nonprofits and charities may have to cut back this year on helping the needy and homeless.

"We're not going to be able to help as many people because we just don't have the finances," Brittle said.

These places do take donations all year-round.

You can visit salarmytulsa.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to donate to the Salvation Army.

To donate to the food bank, visit okfoodbank.org or text "HUNGER" to 80077.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.