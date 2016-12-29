Tulsa Police: Nursing Assistant Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Patient

A nursing assistant was arrested Thursday morning at Hillcrest Hospital after a patient reported he sexually assaulted her.

Larame James Pinkston, 31, is being held on a $75,000 bond on complaints of first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation, according to TPD. Pinkston had only been employed at the hospital for one month, police said.

Police said a female patient was awoken early Thursday morning, December 29, 2016, by Pinkston touching her breasts and vagina. She told police she said no several times and pushed the nurse's call button repeatedly. The woman told police Pinkston then picked her up and carried her to the bathroom where he raped her.

A nurse tech came into the room and saw what Pinkston fondling the naked patient on the bed, according to the arrest report. Police said that witness left to get someone else, and when the second witness arrived the victim was naked on the floor of the bathroom and Pinkston was standing in front of her with his penis exposed.

"She left the room and went to get another nurse, so I guess they could gather what they were going to do, and by the time they came back to the room, the suspect had taken the victim to the bathroom, and when they walked in she was on the floor, naked and he was standing over her," said Tulsa Police Sex Crimes Sgt. Jillian Phippen.

The witnesses to the crime did the best thing they could do in the situation, Phippen said.

"When a witness is an eyewitness to a crime, sometimes they just don't know what to do," Phippen said. "And unfortunately, he was able to continue his assault because it wasn't stopped when the first person came in. However, ultimately the best thing was done, someone else came in and stopped the assault."

Pinkston was taken to jail where police said he admitted being sexually aroused and masturbating but denied some of the sexual contact. He reportedly told officers "he knew this was wrong and criminal but did not think he deserved to go to jail," the report states.

"You think about it, you're in one of the most vulnerable positions you can be. You're in the hospital needing care or you wouldn't be there, and you're putting your life and personal needs and care in the hands of these employees," Phippen said. "And he still, unfortunately at the end of the interview, said 'I do understand this is wrong, but I don't think I should be in jail for this."

"The defendant admitted that he took advantage of the victim and that she was not in her right frame of mind," the arresting officer said in the police report.

When contacted by News On 6, Hillcrest said Pinkston is no longer their employee. Pinkston has been an employee of the hospital since November 28, 2016, police said.

At 5:55 p.m. Thursday, Hillcrest representatives emailed a statement:

“We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”