OHP Finds Unbuckled Infant In Car Stopped For Speeding, DUI

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a Tulsa woman for reportedly driving drunk and speeding with a one-year-old girl sitting in the front seat with no seat belt late Thursday.

According to an OHP arrest report, troopers stopped 39-year-old Tasha Lazenby after clocking her going 82 mph on Interstate 244 around 11:30 p.m.

When they approached Lazenby's car, troopers spotted the baby in the front seat next to a spilled open liquor bottle.

Troopers booked Tasha Lazenby into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including child endangerment, DUI, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

Jail records show Lazenby has a court appearance set for January 6th, 2017.