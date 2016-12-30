Eastern Oklahoma Under Red Flag Fire Warning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eastern Oklahoma Under Red Flag Fire Warning

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The last Friday of 2016 is bringing us some beautiful weather, but also, unfortunately, a significant risk of wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until Friday evening as the combination of very dry conditions, low relative humidity, and very gusty winds will lead to any fires getting out of control very quickly. Wind gusts well over 30 mph will be possible this afternoon, particularly from Tulsa to the west and northwest. Please refrain from outdoor burning!

Plenty of sunshine will usher our Friday high temperatures up near the 60 degree mark, which is well above normal for this time of year.

As we head into the final day of 2016, our New Year’s Eve Saturday will bring fairly mild weather to wrap up the year. Lows in the 40's and highs in the mid 50's are expected on New Year’s Eve, with perhaps a sprinkle or two across southeast Oklahoma but most of us staying primarily dry.

It’ll be relatively chilly at midnight New Year’s as we ring in 2017, with temperatures dipping into the 30s by the midnight hour.

Well above normal temperatures look to continue through Monday, but enjoy it while you can! Another blast of Arctic air is on the way next week!

