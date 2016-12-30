Prosecutor: No Additional Charges Following OSBI Investigation O - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: TCSO Reserve Deputy Shooting Controversy

Prosecutor: No Additional Charges Following OSBI Investigation Of TCSO

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com
Connect
By: Dylan Goforth, The Frontier
Former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz. Former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Following a lengthy investigation, the prosecutor assigned to review an inquiry into the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and former sheriff Stanley Glanz announced on Friday that no additional charges would be filed.

Glanz was indicted last year by a grand jury and pleaded to the two misdemeanor charges against him earlier this year.

7/15/2016 Related Story: Glanz Pleads Guilty, No Contest; Receives 1-Year Suspended Sentence

The announcement was made Friday via an email news release from Okmulgee County District Attorney Rob Barris’ office. Barris was assigned to review the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s report last year following the recusal of Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler.

Barris also oversaw the grand jury that met in 2015. That grand jury eventually charged former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz with two misdemeanors. Glanz later resigned from office and eventually pleaded guilty to one crime and no contest to the other.

The OSBI report, Barris noted in the release, spanned 929 pages, and included 39 interviews. However, the release stated that the majority of the OSBI investigation had been provided to the grand jury as it met in 2015.

10/18/2016 Related Story: OSBI Completes Report On Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

The investigation was requested by Kunzweiler after ex-reserve deputy Bob Bates shot and killed Eric Harris in April 2015.

TCSO Reserve Deputy Shooting Controversy

The new Tulsa County sheriff, Vic Regalado, released a statement saying:

"Today the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office learned that after a thorough review of the facts, Okmulgee County District Attorney Rob Barris has decided not to pursue additional charges against former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

"Sheriff Regalado says, 'Now that this investigation is over, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office can close this difficult chapter in our department's history and continue to move forward with positive change.'"

This is an abridged version of a story written by our partners at The Frontier. You can read the full version here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.