Prosecutor: No Additional Charges Following OSBI Investigation Of TCSO

Following a lengthy investigation, the prosecutor assigned to review an inquiry into the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and former sheriff Stanley Glanz announced on Friday that no additional charges would be filed.

Glanz was indicted last year by a grand jury and pleaded to the two misdemeanor charges against him earlier this year.

The announcement was made Friday via an email news release from Okmulgee County District Attorney Rob Barris’ office. Barris was assigned to review the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s report last year following the recusal of Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler.

Barris also oversaw the grand jury that met in 2015. That grand jury eventually charged former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz with two misdemeanors. Glanz later resigned from office and eventually pleaded guilty to one crime and no contest to the other.

The OSBI report, Barris noted in the release, spanned 929 pages, and included 39 interviews. However, the release stated that the majority of the OSBI investigation had been provided to the grand jury as it met in 2015.

The investigation was requested by Kunzweiler after ex-reserve deputy Bob Bates shot and killed Eric Harris in April 2015.

TCSO Reserve Deputy Shooting Controversy

The new Tulsa County sheriff, Vic Regalado, released a statement saying:

"Today the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office learned that after a thorough review of the facts, Okmulgee County District Attorney Rob Barris has decided not to pursue additional charges against former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

"Sheriff Regalado says, 'Now that this investigation is over, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office can close this difficult chapter in our department's history and continue to move forward with positive change.'"

This is an abridged version of a story written by our partners at The Frontier. You can read the full version here.