OK Mother Of Drunk Driving Victim Feels Cheated Of Justice - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Mother Of Drunk Driving Victim Feels Cheated Of Justice

Posted: Updated:
Dallas Scroggins had just graduated from high school a couple of months before his death. Dallas Scroggins had just graduated from high school a couple of months before his death.
Prosecutors charged the driver of the car, Clarence Billingsley, with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded no contest and got a two-year deferred sentence. Prosecutors charged the driver of the car, Clarence Billingsley, with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded no contest and got a two-year deferred sentence.
"I lost it because, two years before that, I lost my oldest son. He committed suicide," said Scroggins’ mother, Gina McBroom. "I lost it because, two years before that, I lost my oldest son. He committed suicide," said Scroggins’ mother, Gina McBroom.
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

A Green Country mother says she feels cheated of justice. Her son was killed in a wreck in Skiatook in 2013; she doesn’t understand why the driver who hit him was convicted of just a misdemeanor DUI.

Dallas Scroggins had just graduated from high school a couple of months before his death. He and his cousin and friend were on their way home from a powwow when another car hit their truck.

Scroggins was a passenger and got ejected and was killed.

"I lost it because, two years before that, I lost my oldest son. He committed suicide," said Scroggins’ mother, Gina McBroom.

She said her son was fun loving, ran track, played football, took state in wrestling and loved to do bronc riding.

"He was a good boy. I was really proud of him," McBroom said.

Prosecutors charged the driver of the car, Clarence Billingsley, with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded no contest and got a two-year deferred sentence.

Prosecutors said they didn't charge him with negligent homicide because a witness told investigators the driver of the truck Scroggins was riding in didn't stop at the stop sign and pulled out in front of Billingsley.

The district attorney admits his office should've contacted Scroggins' family about their rights as victims and the process but said the case wasn't presented to them by Skiatook police as a fatality but as a DUI.

It's hard for Scroggins' mother to accept.

"I'm so hurt, it's not fair, and he gets to walk and enjoy his life when my family sits back and is tore up," McBroom said.

We contacted Billingsley's attorney for a comment but did not hear back.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.