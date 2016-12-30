OK Mother Of Drunk Driving Victim Feels Cheated Of Justice

"I lost it because, two years before that, I lost my oldest son. He committed suicide," said Scroggins’ mother, Gina McBroom.

Prosecutors charged the driver of the car, Clarence Billingsley, with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded no contest and got a two-year deferred sentence.

Dallas Scroggins had just graduated from high school a couple of months before his death.

A Green Country mother says she feels cheated of justice. Her son was killed in a wreck in Skiatook in 2013; she doesn’t understand why the driver who hit him was convicted of just a misdemeanor DUI.

Dallas Scroggins had just graduated from high school a couple of months before his death. He and his cousin and friend were on their way home from a powwow when another car hit their truck.

Scroggins was a passenger and got ejected and was killed.

"I lost it because, two years before that, I lost my oldest son. He committed suicide," said Scroggins’ mother, Gina McBroom.

She said her son was fun loving, ran track, played football, took state in wrestling and loved to do bronc riding.

"He was a good boy. I was really proud of him," McBroom said.

Prosecutors charged the driver of the car, Clarence Billingsley, with misdemeanor DUI. He pleaded no contest and got a two-year deferred sentence.

Prosecutors said they didn't charge him with negligent homicide because a witness told investigators the driver of the truck Scroggins was riding in didn't stop at the stop sign and pulled out in front of Billingsley.

The district attorney admits his office should've contacted Scroggins' family about their rights as victims and the process but said the case wasn't presented to them by Skiatook police as a fatality but as a DUI.

It's hard for Scroggins' mother to accept.

"I'm so hurt, it's not fair, and he gets to walk and enjoy his life when my family sits back and is tore up," McBroom said.

We contacted Billingsley's attorney for a comment but did not hear back.