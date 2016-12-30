OU Drops To No. 4 Baylor In Big 12 Opener

Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as undefeated Baylor jumped on Oklahoma early and breezed to a 76-50 victory Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The fourth-ranked Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in coach Lon Kruger's tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.