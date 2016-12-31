Hominy Prison Guards Seize Contraband Hidden In Footballs, Basketballs

Prison officials say an inmate at the Conner Correctional Center in Osage County spotted carrying basketballs and footballs is responsible for one of the year's largest contraband busts.

They said the balls had been cut open and filled with contraband, including nearly 40 cell phones and 10 pounds of tobacco.

The Department of Corrections said the incident happened on Christmas Day at the medium-security prison just north of Hominy.

A corrections officer spotted an inmate with a large bag filled with six footballs and two basketballs. The balls had been cut open, filled with contraband and taped shut to make them easier to throw over a fence.

State prison director Joe M Allbaugh commended the officer’s diligence.

“I thank the vigilant correctional officer for his attention to detail and swift action,” Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh said.

“Cellphones are one of the most dangerous things an inmate can get their hands on while in custody. They are able to harass victims, continue a criminal enterprise or communicate with other inmates to alert them of officers’ movements."

The following items were confiscated:

39 Cellphones

3 MP3 players

1 Bluetooth earpiece

9 Cellphone chargers

20 USB cords

5 Packages of rolling papers

4 Cigars

9.5 Pounds of tobacco

Prison officials say they are still looking to identify whoever is responsible for throwing the items over the prison fence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.