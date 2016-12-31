Man Wounded, Multiple Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire Outside Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Wounded, Multiple Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire Outside Tulsa Club

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for the shooters that sent a man to the hospital and left multiple vehicles damaged outside a Tulsa club early Saturday.

Officers were called to Rio nightclub in the 2100 block of South Sheridan just before 2 a.m.  They arrived to find a number of vehicles in the parking lot damaged by gunfire.

Captain Malcolm Williams said there were about 400 people in the restaurant when the shooting happened, but no one reportedly witnessed the actual shooting. 

While still at the scene, police were notified a man from the club had showed up a Tulsa hospital with a gunshot wound.  

Captain Williams says officers found a semi-automatic weapon in the parking lot as well as multiple shell casings on the ground. 

Police haven't named a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

