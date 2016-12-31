Developers Looking For Ways To Make Tulsa Less Dependent On Cars - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Developers Looking For Ways To Make Tulsa Less Dependent On Cars

Posted: Updated:
Developers in larger cities are swapping parking for things like Uber concessions; and the discussion is starting to happen here, too. Developers in larger cities are swapping parking for things like Uber concessions; and the discussion is starting to happen here, too.
Urban designer John Griffin said, “Parking really drives everything. You can only build what you can park." Urban designer John Griffin said, “Parking really drives everything. You can only build what you can park."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa is in the middle of an extensive study on how to make our city more walkable and less dependent on cars.

Developers in larger cities are swapping parking for things like Uber concessions; and the discussion is starting to happen here, too.

Hundreds of new apartments in downtown Tulsa area available for rent, shops are opening their doors, and a $150 million mixed-use project is in the works.

Urban designer John Griffin said, “Parking really drives everything. You can only build what you can park."

The old way of doing this includes building a garage, and another garage, for tenants and shoppers – but times are changing.

“Bike sharing, car sharing, increase in public transportation are really at the forefront of what lies ahead as far as urban design,” Griffin said.

In Los Angeles, some apartments are scrapping parking spots for tenants all together, and swapping with Uber concessions.

Shopping centers are adding designated Uber drop off and pickup points – a plan to start seeing similar things in some new and up-and-coming Tulsa developments.

“The city is favorable to these ideas, so just a lot of momentum from all sides,” Griffin said. “It is wonderful that we have developments like Santa Fe Square, with incentives that can help further that to happen.”

Some projections show parking needs will be cut in half over the next 30 years as people start giving up cars and cities start building with walkability in mind.

Griffin said, “I think, early on, it was an advocacy issue, so groups like Smart Growth Tulsa were out there promoting those ideas. Now, it is expanding into the circles of reality and how do we make this happen and what does it mean for this development?”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.