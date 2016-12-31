Tulsa Police Investigating After Three People Injured During Sho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Investigating After Three People Injured During Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating after three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Police say it started around 7:30 p.m. near 21st and Lakewood. There at a barbershop, police found a 16-year-old boy shot, several shell casings and a gun on the ground.

While officers were going to that scene, they said they saw a car leaving the area and pulled it over near the Golden Driller. Police said they found two people inside the car shot and a female driver.

The two wounded men were 19 and 20. Police said they had been shot several times.

They said the car had multiple bullet holes. Police also recovered a gun.

The three people shot were taken to the hospital. Police say one is in critical condition and the other two are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Police are questioning the female driver along with several witnesses from the initial scene.

It’s unknown how the shooting started at this time.

No details have been released about the people shot.

