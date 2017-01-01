Tulsa Firefighters Battle Structure Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the 3100 block of East Archer for a building fire. It was called in around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2017. The building was already engulfed in flames and is a total loss.

It appears to be a garage or shed located behind a large, empty house near East Archer and Delaware.

No one was around when firefighters got the outbuilding, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.