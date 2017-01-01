Coach Allan Trimble Honored As Most Valuable Coach - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Coach Allan Trimble Honored As Most Valuable Coach

Posted: Updated:
Jenks Coach Allan Trimble is honored at the All-American game. Jenks Coach Allan Trimble is honored at the All-American game.
ORLANDO, Florida -

Allan Trimble, head football coach at Jenks High School, was honored on New Year's Day for his impact on players and the community. Trimble was recognized as one of U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coaches.

The awards presentation took place during the Under Armour All-American Game on ESPN.

Coach Trimble earned $5,000 for his school.

Trimble's teams have won 15 state championships. He continues to coach despite a diagnosis of ALS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.