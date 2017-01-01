Coach Allan Trimble Honored As Most Valuable Coach

Jenks Coach Allan Trimble is honored at the All-American game.

Allan Trimble, head football coach at Jenks High School, was honored on New Year's Day for his impact on players and the community. Trimble was recognized as one of U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coaches.

The awards presentation took place during the Under Armour All-American Game on ESPN.

Coach Trimble earned $5,000 for his school.

Trimble's teams have won 15 state championships. He continues to coach despite a diagnosis of ALS.