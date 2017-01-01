Poteau Vietnam War Memorial Targeted By Vandals

Vandals caused damage to the POW/MIA Vietnam War Memorial at the Poteau Cemetery, police said.

The Poteau Police Department said it needs the public's help to identify the person or persons responsible for the vandalism of the memorial.

PPD said the vandals caused damage to the soldier statue and other pieces of the memorial.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Poteau Police Department at 918-647-8620.