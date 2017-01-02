Morning Storms With More Cold Air Soon Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Morning Storms With More Cold Air Soon Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Showers and storms will be possible this morning for a few hours as a storm system swings out across the southern plains.   The majority of strong to severe storm activity has been located across Texas but a few strong storms may occur over southeastern OK and northeast TX during the new few hours. 

Instability and moisture will increase slightly this morning and a few elevated storms are possible across southeastern to south-central OK that could produce some minor hail reports.  As the moisture continues to move northeast, some fog and drizzle will be possible across a large portion of eastern OK.  Our rain and storm chances will remain the Tulsa metro for a few hours before the wave exits the area around noon.  

Temperatures today will be relatively warm this afternoon with highs moving into the mid and upper 60s from the metro west and upper 50s and lower 60s east along with south winds at 10 to 14 mph.   A big change will occur tonight as a powerful arctic front slams into the state with falling temps Tuesday morning lasting through the end of the week.   Temps will start in the mid to upper 40s by fall into the upper 30s by the afternoon along with stout north winds at 10 to 25 mph.  Some spotty post-frontal drizzle may occur across far NE Ok mid-morning. 

A low chance of snow showers may occur Thursday as some short wave energy sags southward into the state but no significant accumulations will occur.   Temperatures should moderate by the weekend.

The magnitude of the arctic air will not be as cold as the last intrusion we experienced but it will get your attention with highs topping out in the lower 30s Wednesday through Friday with morning lows in the lower 20s in the metro and slightly colder across part of eastern OK.   Temperatures should be a few degrees colder for morning lows Friday with locations near and northeast of the metro into the mid-teens.   The weekend temps are still cool but should moderate with lows in the mid-20s and highs in the lower or mid-40s.

There remain some controversy about the weekend pattern but for now will side with the more consistent EURO with a return to south winds Saturday into Sunday. 

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

