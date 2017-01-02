Wrong Way Tulsa Construction Zone Crash Destroys Car

Police believe driver confusion may have led to a wrong way crash in a Tulsa construction zone late Sunday.

Officers say it happened near 86th and South Sheridan.

Police shut down the road for about an hour while firefighters cut the driver out of his car after the 10:30 p.m. crash.

No word on if the construction vehicle hit was damaged.

Police said they did not issue a ticket to the driver, who they believe had gotten confused about where he was going at the time of the crash.

The driver was not injured but his car was destroyed.