Tulsa Highway Bridge Rehab Project Set To Begin

Work is scheduled to begin in January on a $7.2 million project to rehabilitate four bridges on the southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop in downtown Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the following bridges will have various closures throughout the project:

The northbound US-75/eastbound US-64/SH-51 off-ramp to northbound US-75

The southbound US-75 off-ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51

The Cincinnati Ave. bridge over US-75/US-64/SH-51

The eastbound US-64/SH-51 on-ramp from 8th Street

Once the work is underway, drivers using Interstate-244 in the downtown area will see detours impacting highway ramp closures.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

The ODOT says the project is expected to take just over a year to complete.