Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl Parade

The Pride of Broken Arrow marching band debuted their new uniforms as they participated in Monday's Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, California.

2017 marks the third appearance for the band in the annual parade and the only high school band from outside California to be invited to march in Rose Bowl parade three times since 2009.

The Pride of Broken Arrow also marched in the 2013 Rose Bowl parade.

Broken Arrow Bands Facebook page posted video of the band in the parade.

On Sunday, the Pride marched at Disneyland and Monday evening, band members will attend a red carpet after party before flying back to Tulsa on two charter flights early Wednesday morning.

