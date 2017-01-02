Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Must Get New License Plates This Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Must Get New License Plates This Year

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Starting Tuesday, Oklahoma will begin issuing its redesigned license plates.  Officials say when you renew your plates at the local tag office, you will be required to get the new design plate.

Oklahoma Tax Commission license tag information

The new design unveiled back in August features the state bird, a scissor-tailed flycatcher.  State leaders say the new plates are more reflective and easier to read.

8/22/2016 Related Story: Gov. Mary Fallin Unveils New Oklahoma License Plate  

In addition, every Oklahoma motorist will have to pay an additional $5 for the new license plate.  

State officials say that revenue will go into a newly created State Public Safety Fund that will be available for the state lawmakers to spend to "support public safety" in Oklahoma.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
