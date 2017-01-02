Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Must Get New License Plates This Year

Starting Tuesday, Oklahoma will begin issuing its redesigned license plates. Officials say when you renew your plates at the local tag office, you will be required to get the new design plate.

The new design unveiled back in August features the state bird, a scissor-tailed flycatcher. State leaders say the new plates are more reflective and easier to read.

In addition, every Oklahoma motorist will have to pay an additional $5 for the new license plate.

State officials say that revenue will go into a newly created State Public Safety Fund that will be available for the state lawmakers to spend to "support public safety" in Oklahoma.