Tulsa’s First Baby Of 2017 Born Seconds After Midnight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa’s First Baby Of 2017 Born Seconds After Midnight

Posted: Updated:
Now one-day old, Bailey Collier was born just 28 seconds after midnight. Now one-day old, Bailey Collier was born just 28 seconds after midnight.
Bailey's two big sisters are happy they get to help take care of the New Year's baby for 2017. Bailey's two big sisters are happy they get to help take care of the New Year's baby for 2017.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's first baby of the New Year was almost the last one of 2016.

Now one-day old, Bailey Collier was born just 28 seconds after midnight. She weighed seven pounds nine ounces, was 18 inches long and is doing fine.

She was due Monday but arrived early, just a few hours into labor for her mom, Bryanni Smith.

"We actually saw the countdown, saw the ball drop,” she said. “And the family in the room was yelling, the nurses were screaming."

Bailey's two big sisters are happy they get to help take care of the New Year's baby for 2017.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.