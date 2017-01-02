Tulsa’s First Baby Of 2017 Born Seconds After Midnight

Bailey's two big sisters are happy they get to help take care of the New Year's baby for 2017.

Tulsa's first baby of the New Year was almost the last one of 2016.

Now one-day old, Bailey Collier was born just 28 seconds after midnight. She weighed seven pounds nine ounces, was 18 inches long and is doing fine.

She was due Monday but arrived early, just a few hours into labor for her mom, Bryanni Smith.

"We actually saw the countdown, saw the ball drop,” she said. “And the family in the room was yelling, the nurses were screaming."

