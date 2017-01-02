Plan To Redesign Tulsa Flag Moves To Next Phase

Jacob Johnson said, “Our goal is just to get the highest quality submissions possible.”

In the first five weeks of launching more than half a million people have weighed in on the idea through social media outlets.

The move to change the Tulsa flag is officially in Phase 2. Input has closed and now it is time to submit your actual designs.

The grassroots movement is really starting to take shape, and there are hundreds of ideas - many incorporating things symbolic to Tulsa like oil, route 66 and art deco.

Now, those behind the movement to redesign the flag want to see your designs.

“We want to see what people think represents Tulsa. The whole idea is to give Tulsa a symbol that people are proud of,” Joey Wignaraja said.

He said in the first five weeks of launching more than half a million people have weighed in on the idea through social media outlets.

“There are people popping up all over the place. The amount of people getting involved just solidifies this is the perfect time to be getting involved, and the perfect city to be doing this in,” Johnson said.

The designs will then be handed over to a design team then brought back to the public for a vote.

And even if you lack in artistic skills, you’re encouraged to submit a design and an artist can tweak it for you.

Johnson said, “Don’t just sit back and throw stones at something you want to see changed, get up and do it. So, that is what we are trying to do.”

Joey “If you think it’s a good design, do it. Who knows, you could be the designer of our flag for the next 100 years, so don’t wait,” Wignaraja said.

A panel will narrow down the submissions and the City of Tulsa will vote on its favorite next month.