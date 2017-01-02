Plan To Redesign Tulsa Flag Moves To Next Phase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Plan To Redesign Tulsa Flag Moves To Next Phase

Posted: Updated:
In the first five weeks of launching more than half a million people have weighed in on the idea through social media outlets. In the first five weeks of launching more than half a million people have weighed in on the idea through social media outlets.
Jacob Johnson said, “Our goal is just to get the highest quality submissions possible.” Jacob Johnson said, “Our goal is just to get the highest quality submissions possible.”
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The move to change the Tulsa flag is officially in Phase 2. Input has closed and now it is time to submit your actual designs.

The grassroots movement is really starting to take shape, and there are hundreds of ideas - many incorporating things symbolic to Tulsa like oil, route 66 and art deco.

Now, those behind the movement to redesign the flag want to see your designs.

Tulsa Flag On Facebook

“We want to see what people think represents Tulsa. The whole idea is to give Tulsa a symbol that people are proud of,” Joey Wignaraja said.

Jacob Johnson said, “Our goal is just to get the highest quality submissions possible.”

He said in the first five weeks of launching more than half a million people have weighed in on the idea through social media outlets.

11/2/2016 Related Story: Tulsans Work Together To Develop New City Flag

“There are people popping up all over the place. The amount of people getting involved just solidifies this is the perfect time to be getting involved, and the perfect city to be doing this in,” Johnson said.

The designs will then be handed over to a design team then brought back to the public for a vote.

And even if you lack in artistic skills, you’re encouraged to submit a design and an artist can tweak it for you.

Johnson said, “Don’t just sit back and throw stones at something you want to see changed, get up and do it. So, that is what we are trying to do.”

Joey “If you think it’s a good design, do it. Who knows, you could be the designer of our flag for the next 100 years, so don’t wait,” Wignaraja said.

A panel will narrow down the submissions and the City of Tulsa will vote on its favorite next month.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.