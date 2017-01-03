Sooners Reflect On Big Win In New Orleans

Concern around the potential BMX development in Greenwood is growing.More >>
Tulsa police say a father is in jail for child endangerment after his two-year-old fell out of his vehicle while driving through the intersection of 41st and Sheridan.More >>
Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
News On 6's Harold Kuntz stopped by the College Football Hall of Fame during his vacation in Atlanta.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to join the Thunder on a three-year deal.More >>
It's not the most glamorous job, but Tulsa Drillers Clubhouse Manager Brady Woods has seen the glamorous lifestyle of pro sports up close.More >>
