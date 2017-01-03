Sooners Reflect On Big Win In New Orleans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sooners Reflect On Big Win In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -

Sooners fans are still celebrating after Monday night's big win in the Sugar Bowl. OU rolled to a 35 to 19 victory over Auburn.

It was Oklahoma's defense that surprised a lot of people, stepping up and really shutting down in Auburn offense that had been pretty explosive when they were healthy. 

But it was the Oklahoma offense once again taking center stage. This is an offense that compares to the 2008 offense of Sam Bradford. 

Baker Mayfield shined on the field Monday. 

"We came here to win. That was the one thing we came here to do," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

OU Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley said the Sooners had to add some variety to their offense.

"Against them, you're not just going to line up and go right at them every single play. You had to do some things to mix it up. Good balance of that and our guys played outstanding," Riley said. 

Runningback Samaje Perine said he was confident about the Sooners' chances going into the game.

"If we just did our jobs and did what we have to do, I knew we were going to come out on top," Perine said. 

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown said it felt good getting the victory for the state and for Heach Coach Bob Stoops.

"It felt good, man," Brown said. "You know obviously to come out here and get this win for Coach Stoops in this organization and the state, it just felt really good to come out here with this team and get this 'W,'" Brown said. 

On a night when Joe Mixon was probably the best player on the field, it was Mayfield who was the MVP. 

And Perine became OU's all-time leading rusher. 

