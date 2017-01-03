Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's PlatePay System Kicks Off This Wee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's PlatePay System Kicks Off This Week

JENKS, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will officially open PlatePay service to public use Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Peoria/Elm interchange on the Creek Turnpike. The all-electronic tolling system will replace cash tolls, OTA stated in a news release. 

"The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority works to provide transportation services that benefit motorists by creating safer, easier and faster ways to travel," said Tim Gatz, OTA executive director. "OTA's PlatePay system at the Peoria/Elm interchange will improve safety by reducing traffic congestion and allow for non-stop travel in place of toll plazas."

OTA representatives said PlatePay will allow motorists to continue through the Creek Turnpike's Elm/Peoria toll plazas without stopping to pay a toll whether they have a PIKEPASS or not. 

Cameras at the Elm/Peoria toll plazas take a photo of the vehicle's license plate as the vehicle passes through. OTA will then mail an invoice to the customer at a higher toll rate than that of PIKEPASS users.

PlatePay toll rates at the Peoria/Elm interchange will be set at $1.60, according to OTA.

"PIKEPASS remains the most cost effective way to travel Oklahoma's turnpikes, with account holders' rates set at $0.75 for those same exits," the OTA stated.

The rates include the toll increase previously approved by the authority's board and will be implemented before the turnpike system's increase on February 1.

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed Thursday, January 5, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work on the system, OTA representatives said. The westbound off-ramp is under construction and will open Thursday at 11 a.m.

For more information on PlatePay, please visit www.platepay.com.

