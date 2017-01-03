OSU Wrestling: Rogers Earns Big 12 Weekly Honor

Oklahoma State wrestling 165-pounder Chandler Rogers has been named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his efforts at the Southern Scuffle last weekend. The recognition is the first of Rogers' career and makes him the fifth Cowboy to earn the honor this season, matching a program single-season high.

Seeded third, Rogers took home the 165-pound title at the Scuffle, going 5-0 overall with four bonus point wins, including a first-period fall over No. 4 Daniel Lewis of Missouri in the championship match. The Stillwater product also recorded a fall over Northern Colorado's Keilan Torres in the semifinals, a 17-2 technical fall over Tyler Marinelli of Gardner Webb in the round of 16 and a 13-5 major decision over North Carolina's Jack Clark in the round of 32.

Rogers helped the Cowboys to an impressive performance at the event, as the team picked up a tournament record 198 points to seal the program's first win at the Scuffle. Oklahoma State finished 72 points ahead of second-place Missouri to shatter the tournament record for margin of victory as well.

Rogers joins Boo Lewallen, Austin Schafer, Kaid Brock and Jacobe Smith on the growing list of Cowboys to earn the award this season.

The Cowboys will hit the mat again on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. when they play host to third-ranked Iowa at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tickets are available at okstate.com/tickets.