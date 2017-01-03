OSU Wrestling: Rogers Earns Big 12 Weekly Honor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Wrestling: Rogers Earns Big 12 Weekly Honor

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State wrestling 165-pounder Chandler Rogers has been named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his efforts at the Southern Scuffle last weekend. The recognition is the first of Rogers' career and makes him the fifth Cowboy to earn the honor this season, matching a program single-season high.

Seeded third, Rogers took home the 165-pound title at the Scuffle, going 5-0 overall with four bonus point wins, including a first-period fall over No. 4 Daniel Lewis of Missouri in the championship match. The Stillwater product also recorded a fall over Northern Colorado's Keilan Torres in the semifinals, a 17-2 technical fall over Tyler Marinelli of Gardner Webb in the round of 16 and a 13-5 major decision over North Carolina's Jack Clark in the round of 32.

Rogers helped the Cowboys to an impressive performance at the event, as the team picked up a tournament record 198 points to seal the program's first win at the Scuffle. Oklahoma State finished 72 points ahead of second-place Missouri to shatter the tournament record for margin of victory as well.

Rogers joins Boo Lewallen, Austin Schafer, Kaid Brock and Jacobe Smith on the growing list of Cowboys to earn the award this season.

The Cowboys will hit the mat again on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. when they play host to third-ranked Iowa at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tickets are available at okstate.com/tickets.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.