USS Tulsa To Be Christened February 11 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

USS Tulsa To Be Christened February 11

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The USS Tulsa is closing in on another milestone. The ship will be christened February 11th.

The christening marks the end of shipbuilding and the start of outfitting it for active duty.

Steve Gerkin with the USS Tulsa Steering Committee said, "Approximately two weeks after the christening they will take this ship out of its hangar, roll it out onto a barge and put it into the water for the first time."

Former Mayor Kathy Taylor, the ship's sponsor, will have the honor of breaking a bottle on the hull, and, instead of champagne, it could be a bottle of crude oil.

The ship is currently under construction in Alabama. It goes into duty late 2018.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.